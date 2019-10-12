A classic cookie that is welcome on every cookie platter!

First, assemble all of the ingredients:

1 1/4 c. flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 c. shortening

1/4 c. butter, softened

1/2 c. peanut butter

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 c. packed brown sugar

1 egg

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

In large bowl of electric mixer, mix together the remaining ingredients.

WTLV

HINT: Use plastic wrap (like Saran Wrap) to line your measuring cup before measuring out your peanut butter. Makes clean-up so much easier and you get every bit of peanut butter goodness! Just gather the edges of the wrap and pull out of the cup. Plop the peanut butter into the bowl, throw the plastic wrap away and your measuring cup is ready to measure again! You can use creamy or crunchy peanut butter.

WTLV

Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing well. Cover and chill dough at least an hour or as long as overnight.

WTLV

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove dough from refrigerator. Roll dough into balls the size of large walnuts. HINT: Roll all dough at the same time and place on waxed paper-lined cookie sheet.

WTLV

Place 3" apart on lightly greased or parchment paper-lined cookie sheets. HINT: These will spread!

Flatten with a fork dipped in flour in a crisscross pattern.

WTLV

WTLV

WTLV

Bake 10-12 minutes or until set but not hard, and lightly browned on the bottom. Let sit on cookies sheet for a minute or two after removing from over. Place on wire racks to finish cooling.

WTLV

Store in an airtight tin after they are cooled. Serve with a nice, cold glass of milk in front of the Christmas Tree!

Lori Dorman