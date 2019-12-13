Assemble all of your ingredients:
- 2 1/2 c. flour
- 3/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. cloves
- 1 c. butter, softened
- 1 c. sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1-8 oz. pkg. chopped dates
- 1 c. chopped walnuts
Stir together the flour, baking soda, salt and spices in a medium bowl. Set aside.
In large bowl of electric mixer beat together butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla at medium speed until combined.
Add flour mixture, a little at a time, mixing until all is well combined.
Add dates and walnuts, mix well.. Dough will be stiff. Refrigerate, covered, at least an hour or overnight.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove dough from refrigerator.
Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2" apart on greased cookie sheets. HINT: Use a small cookie scoop to get nice, even cookies. And use parchment paper to line your cookie sheets! Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Store in airtight tin. Enjoy!