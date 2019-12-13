Assemble all of your ingredients:

2 1/2 c. flour

3/4 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. cloves

1 c. butter, softened

1 c. sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1-8 oz. pkg. chopped dates

1 c. chopped walnuts

Stir together the flour, baking soda, salt and spices in a medium bowl. Set aside.

In large bowl of electric mixer beat together butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla at medium speed until combined.

Add flour mixture, a little at a time, mixing until all is well combined.

Add dates and walnuts, mix well.. Dough will be stiff. Refrigerate, covered, at least an hour or overnight.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove dough from refrigerator.

Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2" apart on greased cookie sheets. HINT: Use a small cookie scoop to get nice, even cookies. And use parchment paper to line your cookie sheets! Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Store in airtight tin. Enjoy!

Lori Dorman