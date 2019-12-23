OK so it's not a cookie...but your guests will love it and it's easy-peasy to make! It's also very versatile as you can change many of the ingredients to your taste.

Assemble your ingredients (this is just a suggested recipe).

1 (16 oz.) jar of salted peanuts

1 (16 oz.) jar of unsalted peanuts (Or you can use two jars of lightly salted peanuts...or cans of mixed nuts...or cashews...or almonds...or whatever kind of nut you like! Could even use raisins or craisins if you wanted...or dried cherries. The possibilities are endless)

1 (12 oz.) bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 (12 oz.) bag of milk chocolate chips (or dark chocolate chips...or caramel chips...or mint chocolate chips for a minty treat)

2 (10 oz.) bags of peanut butter chips (this is the key, be sure to use these!)

2 (1 lb.) packages of white almond bark or vanilla candy coating (or use chocolate...or use 1 (12 oz.) bag of white chocolate chips and 1 lb. of almond bark)

HINT: Line your crockpot with a Slow Cooker Liner...you will thank me!

Pour peanuts into the bottom of the lined crockpot.

Add all of the chocolate on top. You can use more bags of chips if you'd like, just don't go over the rim of your crock pot. More chips means more chocolate and fewer nuts per bite (which is not a bad thing!)

Cover crock pot and heat on LOW for 2 hours. Chips should look very glossy. Remove the lid and stir well.

Cover and cook for another 30 minutes on LOW, then stir again. Drop by spoonfuls onto parchment (or waxed) paper and let cool and harden. Or line some rimmed cookie sheets with parchment paper and pour mixture onto cookie sheets (this makes a lot, will need at least 2 cookie sheets). Spread to cover entire pan. Allow to cool and harden at least an hour.

HINT: Sprinkle some sea salt on top while still warm for a sweet and salty treat!

After it is cool and hardened, break into chunks and store in an airtight tin.

You will not be able to keep this around, it's always the first thing to go here at the station! Enjoy!

Lori Dorman