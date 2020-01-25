The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announce Saturday that they are launching a program to provide complimentary rides to grocery stores for residents living in JTA’s Northside ReadiRide zones.

The announcement was made in front of the future Winn-Dixie store location at the Gateway Town Center during the free food pantry.

The "Door to Store" program will start on Feb. 1. Its goal is to provide residents living in food deserts a way to get fresh groceries. Food deserts are areas where access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats are not as easily available within close proximity to their homes.

The program is a partnership between the City of Jacksonville and JTA. It is funded through the city’s Northwest Economic Development Fund.

“I am grateful for the JTA’s efforts and excited to see this wonderful program take flight,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “There are still other areas in our community that lack easy access to the healthy foods, so my team and I will continue to look for solutions to meet these important community needs.”

The service is provided through ReadiRide, JTA’s on-demand neighborhood shuttle service, which provides short trips to customers living in 11 Jacksonville neighborhood zones.

Reservations can be made for pick-up and drop-off rides up to two hours in advance by selecting the Door to Store option when customers call ReadiRide at 904-515-2458.

Through the program, JTA will provide complimentary rides to and from seven grocery store locations within the Northside ReadiRide zone including:

Jacksonville Farmers Market - located at 1810 W Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

- located at 1810 W Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL 32209 Harveys Supermarket stores located at: 2261 Edgewood Ave. West, Jacksonville, FL 32209 201 West 48th, Jacksonville, FL 32208 777 Market St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

stores located at: Save-A-Lot grocery stores located at: 8000 Lem Turner Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208 5751 Main St. North, Jacksonville, FL 32208

grocery stores located at: Winn-Dixie - Future location (opening Feb. 12) at 5210 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208

- Future location (opening Feb. 12) at 5210 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208 Price Rite - 3528 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209

Click here for more information on ReadiRide.