The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announce Saturday that they are launching a program to provide complimentary rides to grocery stores for residents living in JTA’s Northside ReadiRide zones.
The announcement was made in front of the future Winn-Dixie store location at the Gateway Town Center during the free food pantry.
The "Door to Store" program will start on Feb. 1. Its goal is to provide residents living in food deserts a way to get fresh groceries. Food deserts are areas where access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats are not as easily available within close proximity to their homes.
The program is a partnership between the City of Jacksonville and JTA. It is funded through the city’s Northwest Economic Development Fund.
“I am grateful for the JTA’s efforts and excited to see this wonderful program take flight,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “There are still other areas in our community that lack easy access to the healthy foods, so my team and I will continue to look for solutions to meet these important community needs.”
The service is provided through ReadiRide, JTA’s on-demand neighborhood shuttle service, which provides short trips to customers living in 11 Jacksonville neighborhood zones.
Reservations can be made for pick-up and drop-off rides up to two hours in advance by selecting the Door to Store option when customers call ReadiRide at 904-515-2458.
Through the program, JTA will provide complimentary rides to and from seven grocery store locations within the Northside ReadiRide zone including:
- Jacksonville Farmers Market - located at 1810 W Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Harveys Supermarket stores located at:
- 2261 Edgewood Ave. West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
- 201 West 48th, Jacksonville, FL 32208
- 777 Market St., Jacksonville, FL 32202
- Save-A-Lot grocery stores located at:
- 8000 Lem Turner Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
- 5751 Main St. North, Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Winn-Dixie - Future location (opening Feb. 12) at 5210 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Price Rite - 3528 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Click here for more information on ReadiRide.