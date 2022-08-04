Old favorite returns to Chick-fil-A breakfast menus, along with new beverage

The breakfast item will also be available for free in some locations.

ATLANTA — Your breakfast just got a little bit spicier!

After years away from the breakfast menu, the spicy chicken biscuit is making its return to Chick-fil-A at several restaurants in the metro Atlanta area.

Those eager to get their hands on one are also extra luck, as a few restaurants in the metro are even offering the biscuit for free to guests during breakfast hours - that's until 10:30 a.m. - only through the app until Friday.

The Atlanta-based restaurant said that the item's return is to help tie in to their new Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage, offering hungry early-risers a little bit of sweet and spicy to start their day.