Nothing tastes better than free!

Throughout the month of January, Chick-fil-A is giving away a free order of its eight-count chicken nuggets, the restaurant chain announced on Monday.

To score this freebie, all you have to do is place an order through the Chick-fil-A mobile app. Then, you'll receive an offer for the free nuggets.

This freebie is the company's way of saying "thank you" to its millions of customers who use the app to place or pay for orders, the company said.

This freebie coincides with the launch of Chick-fil-A's new side called "the new Kale Crunch," which can be substituted for waffle fries at no additional charge.

The freebie deal ends Jan. 31.

