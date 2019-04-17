SARASOTA, Fla. — Beer and cannabis.
A Sarasota craft brewer will mix the two just in time for the unofficial marijuana holiday April 20 (that's 4/20 for those who don't get it).
Mindful Monk, a hemp-derived, CBD-infused small batch beer, will be unveiled at Oak & Stone’s University Town Center location in Sarasota.
The IPA has 9.1 percent alcohol by volume (compare that to 5 percent for Budweiser).
"The CBD used in Mindful Monk will not produce a euphoric-feeling, but it is an alcoholic beverage and those who choose to enjoy the beer should drink responsibly," the brewer said in a statement.
