SARASOTA, Fla. — Beer and cannabis.

A Sarasota craft brewer will mix the two just in time for the unofficial marijuana holiday April 20 (that's 4/20 for those who don't get it).

Mindful Monk, a hemp-derived, CBD-infused small batch beer, will be unveiled at Oak & Stone’s University Town Center location in Sarasota.

The IPA has 9.1 percent alcohol by volume (compare that to 5 percent for Budweiser).

"The CBD used in Mindful Monk will not produce a euphoric-feeling, but it is an alcoholic beverage and those who choose to enjoy the beer should drink responsibly," the brewer said in a statement.

RELATED: Carl's Jr. set to become first major fast-food chain to debut CBD-infused burger on April 20

RELATED: Can CBD oil help relieve your daily aches and pains?

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.