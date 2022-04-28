Blue Bell unveils new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is a milk chocolate ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell unveiled a new flavor Thursday morning that will be arriving in stores today.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is a milk chocolate ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

In stores beginning today! Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is a combination of our smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/9GJJxLnWIl — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) April 28, 2022

Also available from Blue Bell this month is Bride’s Cake, an almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing. Bride’s Cake is available in pint and half-gallon sizes.

And, Southern Blackberry Cobbler returns to stores in the half gallon size. The flavor is a creamy ice cream with a blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.