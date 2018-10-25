Exactly two months before Christmas Day, Blue Bell is rolling out two new holiday flavors: Peppermint Bark Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream.

The Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is described as "a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate hunks containing crushed peppermint candies," the press release states.

The Peppermint Ice Cream "is a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces," according to the press release.

Blue Bell also announced that they have more holiday flavors to come, but didn't announce what flavors or when they will be released.

