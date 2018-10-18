Have your cake and eat it, too.

Earlier this summer, Auntie Anne's announced the winner of its Pretzel Nation Creation contest: Birthday Cake.

The contest was held in June with some notable contenders, including second-place Caramel Apple Crème Brûlée, third-place Red Velvet Cheesecake and the ever-popular Cookies and Cream. Auntie Anne's says it received more than 650 flavor suggestions.

Starting Oct. 22, those Birthday Cake pretzel nuggets will be available at Auntie Anne's stores for your sweet consumption -- but only for a limited time.

What are they?

They're the pretzel bites you know and love with a birthday twist. According to a news release, the pretzel nuggets come dusted with vanilla and drizzled with chocolate syrup. And no birthday treat is complete without confetti sprinkles.

Click here to find your nearest Auntie Anne's location.

