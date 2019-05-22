A Ninja knife slicing through a huge slab of bacon announced the grand opening of Lucky's Market in Oakleaf on Wednesday.
The natural and organic grocer located at 8380 Merchants Way held the bacon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by a sampling of smoked in-house bacon.
After the ceremony, an impact grant was presented to Sanctuary on 8th to aid in the building of an outdoor classroom for their after-school and summer programs. Groundwork Center Jacksonville also received an impact grant for their Green Team Youth Corps.
This grand opening kicks of an array of other events planned for the store including:
- Taste of Lucky’s on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring live music, some of Lucky’s Market’s favorite vendors, delicious food samples and gift basket giveaways
- Bags for Change through Aug. 17 where shoppers reusing their shopping bags can choose to get a 10-cent credit on their purchase or to donate to their local non-profit organization of choice including Independent Living Resource Center (ILRC), Clay County Literacy Coalition or Aging True.
- June 11 Impact Day in which 10 percent of the day’s total sales will go to PACE Center for Girls.
- Lucky’s Loves Local Vendor Fair, Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring specialty foods and products from local companies.
Lucky's will offer same-day delivery through its Lucky's Market Delivers program. New members can sign up at Luckysmarketdelivers.com and will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99) for a limited time.
Lucky's currently operates 18 stores across Florida.