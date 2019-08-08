Yulee residents get excited, ALDI is bringing a store to your area!

The store which will be located at 463689 State Road 200 will be holding a grand opening on Aug. 29 and there are tons of fun things in store for the entire opening week.

On Thursday, Aug 29, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. followed by a golden ticket giveaway, where the first 100 customers will receive a gift card.

Throughout the week, there will be chances for customers to win free produce for a year, get a free eco-friendly bag, and even sample some of the produce that ALDI has to offer.

The Yulee store will be joining the over 1,900 ALDI stores found nationwide that span across 36 states.

“We strive to make grocery shopping an enjoyable experience. We combine great food with affordable prices, and we are excited to open our first store in Yulee, to show a new community of shoppers what we do best,” Matt Thon, Haines City division vice president for ALDI said. “We pride ourselves on saving people time and money, and we can’t wait to provide Yulee residents with a grocery store that meets their needs.”

The layout of the Yulee ALDI store will feature expansive refrigerator space full of fresh, healthy products. The store will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environment-friendly building materials.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.