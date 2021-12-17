Florida Democratic lawmakers urge Gov. DeSantis to declare emergency over affordable housing, rising rent

24 state lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis asking for immediate rent relief.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You've heard of emergency declarations for natural disasters - even for COVID-19 during the pandemic - but a group of Florida lawmakers want the governor to declare an emergency for affordable housing.

They say rent increases are placing families out of their homes.

"The affordable housing crisis in Florida just keeps getting worse and worse," said Rep. Carlos Smith.

He wants to change that and he says it starts with a letter he sent to Governor Ron DeSantis, calling for financial relief for families, who he says can no longer pay their rent.

"Floridians simply can't afford Florida," he told First Coast News.

Rep. Smith says in some parts of the state rent has increased 20 to 30%.

Twenty-four of his democratic colleagues joined in signing the letter urging the state's attorney general to look at any increase above 10% as price gouging.

"This is a very Florida-specific problem that requires a Florida-specific solution," Smith said.

Gov. DeSantis addressed the letter at a news conference Friday, explaining the reasons for rent increases rests with President Joe Biden.

"We should take that letter, and we should forward it to Joe Biden in the White House because things are more expensive because of his policies," Gov. DeSantis said.

In a further statement, the governor's spokesperson told First Coast News, "By enacting irresponsible policies and reckless spending at the federal level, the socialists who call themselves Democrats are driving up the prices of necessities across the board."

Rep. Smith says there is federal money available, but the governor hasn't attempted to give it out.

"For some reason, DeSantis has not prioritized getting that federal aid and rental assistance out to so many renters who need that help," Rep. Smith said.