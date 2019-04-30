ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The birth of little Marina Rose couldn’t be more cinematic.

“In a galaxy far, far away,” mother Bethany Russell begins on Facebook, “my contractions started at roughly 6:30.”

Moments later -- as Michael Armanno piloted the couple’s Honda Element down Blanding Boulevard and their 3-year-old son Sam watched, strapped into his car seat -- her urge to push “became overwhelming.”

Russell says Armanno asked if the baby was crowning.

“As I went to check,” she wrote, “he had rolled the window down, horn blaring and shouted ‘For Wakanda!’”

Post by BRussellSprouts16.

 