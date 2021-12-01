Photos: First Coast News, community celebrates retirement of Ken Amaro with bow ties

In honor of his retirement, staff at First Coast News and even members of the community were invited to wear a bow tie to send Ken off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over the last four decades, Ken Amaro has become a household name for what he's done for people all over the First Coast. Forty-two years to be exact.

In that time, as a consumer reporter at First Coast News, Amaro has helped countless people providing a voice for those who are too often not heard.

He's retiring Dec. 1 and many people across the First Coast will remember him for his signature bow tie.

