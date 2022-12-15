First Coast father of 4 loses wife days after daughter is born

Casey Smith is a father of four having to raise his children alone after his wife died shortly after giving birth to their youngest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our 12 Days of Giveaways continues Thursday with Sports Director, Chris Porter giving helping out a deserving father on the Westside of Jacksonville.

Casey Smith is a father of four having to raise his children alone after his wife died shortly after giving birth to their youngest.

Kennesha Smith passed due to complications from her pregnancy. Since then, Smith has had to find a way to provide for their children.

Chris Porter met with Casey and his kids at his sister’s house. Casey and his children had to move in with his sister shortly after his wife died.

“I have my moments at night, but I’ve got to be strong for the kids. When you lose somebody like that you have to try and adjust. Adjust to a new way of life, but it's coming along, it's hard. Real hard," he says.

Being strong for the kids goes far beyond his family, the Smiths have been like parents to so many on the Westside of Jacksonville. Smith is a mentor and coach in the area. He’s a coach for the Westside Wildcats.

His late wife was a team mom and a mentor as well.

Casey says what gives him strength during the tough times is his kids and the fact that his wife would not want him to fold. Smith says, she had high expectations for him and the kids.

When Chris Porter told Smith that he wanted to give him $500 to help out during the holidays Smith was truly grateful.

“I appreciate it. It's good to know that we have people that will help. I really appreciate the check," says Casey Smith.