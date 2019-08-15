All over social media, you've probably seen posts regarding market trading on your feeds. Like most people, it's somewhat questioning.

The relationship between millennials and technology is easy to understand. Being the first generation to grow up with computers, and with cellphones at their fingertips, they’ve become accustomed to working in virtual teams and are used to today’s fast-paced life.

But, why has there been a rising trend in this thing called trading? Adam Wenig and Tyler Mackechnie of Market Hackers say it's become millennials' way to make quick bucks!

Trading has become a household term across the country to a point where everyone trades. That’s the impression you’ll get when you search the word “trading” and get to see several ads saying anyone can be a trader in no time.

Graphic

Market trader analysts Adam Wenig and Tyler Mackechnie told First Coast News that due to the prevalence of smartphones, millennials embrace currency trading.

In this modern-day, technology finds application in almost all sectors. Therefore, the world has advanced interfaces that enable a trader to monitor his or her trade in real-time.

These interfaces are now accessible via a mobile phone. Through this, the young generation will definitely be attracted to the trading world as they embrace technology more than any other thing.

Millennials Trading Increase

It's expected trading will continue to be a thing for this digital-native generation, but Wenig and Mckechnie recommend millennials start with demos to avoid the risk of losing big bucks.