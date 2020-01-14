JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents will no longer have to do the ol' "pull the back of the diaper" move to see if that smell is gas or a little gift from your little one.

Lumi by Pampers is a new baby monitor system, which includes an electronic sensor that connects to your baby's diaper and sends you a message on your smartphone when their diaper needs to be changed, according to the company's website.

It can also track your baby's sleep habits and tells you the room temperature and humidity.

The Lumi kit comes with a camera and monitor and all of the information is relayed to an app.

It retails on the Pampers website for $349. The diaper refills are $59.95 per month.

