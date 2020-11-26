10 things to talk about at Thanksgiving dinner that aren't about politics

Whether it's over Zoom or from across the table, here are 10 topics to bring up that won't spark a political debate.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thanksgiving may look a little different this year due to the pandemic, but no matter if it's over Zoom or from across the table, talking about politics during dinner may be considered risky behavior.

After all, the holidays are for bringing people together and politics have the potential to drive people apart.

So, in the spirit of the holidays, here are 10 topics to bring up during Thanksgiving dinner to avoid the dreaded political debate:

10.) The Weather

Ahhh, the weather. It's a topic of conversation that's been filling awkward silence in elevators for years. So, why not play it safe and bring it up over dinner?

In fact, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, you should consider eating outdoors because meteorologist Ric Kearbey is forecasting a beautiful Thanksgiving day in the Tampa Bay area.

To help you navigate the day, here's a handy Thanksgiving weather planner.

9.) Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Ok, if you have any New Orleans Saints fans in the family, this one may bring up some debate, so let's keep our focus off the field here.

After all, Tom Brady's short time here in Tampa Bay has been quite eventful.

He also played in a charity golf match with fellow legends Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning and opened a wellness and fitness center in Tampa.

On or off the field, one thing is certain: Tom Brady is a solid Thanksgiving dinner discussion that offers plenty to talk about.

8.) The Rays' World Series run

Aside from the debate of whether Kevin Cash pulled Blake Snell from World Series Game 6 too soon or not, the Rays are a safe bet for Thanksgiving dinner.

They finished best in the American League and made it to their second World Series in franchise history. Plus, there's always next year, right?

Knock it out of the park this Thanksgiving by bringing up some Rays baseball over dinner.

7.) The Lightning's Stanely Cup championship

As if the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup isn't enough...

The team recently unveiled a retro jersey with a throwback vibe to its first Stanley Cup victory in 2004. Check them out here.

And, fresh off the Stanley Cup win, the Lightning re-signed defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

They say the Stanley Cup is the greatest trophy in all of sports. Could it also be the greatest discussion for your Thanksgiving dinner?

6.) What are you binge-watching?

This is not only a safe option to avoid a political debate, it can also be extremely helpful.

We've all found ourselves in the dreaded "show hole" a time or two, right? Let's help each other out by sharing some binge-worthy shows.

Sound smarter by telling your friends and family what'll be coming and leaving from Netflix in December 2020.

And, fans of "The Office" beware. It's going away by the end of the year

5.) Murder hornets

Yup. They're still a thing. Just last month, the first Asian giant hornet (as they're really called) nest was found in Washington.

4.) Tiger King

You haven't forgotten about Tiger King yet, have you?

Well, if you're not aware of it, it's a Netflix documentary series that swept the nation earlier this year. A lot has happened since.

TIger King star Jeff Lowe was accused of inhumane treatment and improper handling of endangered species of animals earlier this month, according to a civil complaint.

Joe Exotic's husband was arrested earlier this month and charged with DWI.

Tiger King's Doc Antle was indicted on felony wildlife trafficking charges, among others.

And the family of Don Lewis sued Carole Baskin for defamation.

So, Tiger King should allow for plenty of discussions this Thanksgiving.

3.) What's Florida's best beach?

Florida's known for many things, but arguably best known for its sprawling shoreline and beautiful beaches.

So, which is best?

Clearwater Beach has been named America's best beach multiple times by TripAdvisor. Do you agree?

This light-hearted discussion would go great over some key lime pie. Dig in!

2.) What's the best Thanksgiving dessert?

Pumpkin pie? Apple pie? Chocolate pie? Key lime pie? The possibilities are endless, but we all have our favorites. What's yours?

1.) Is it called dressing or stuffing?

And while you're debating that, don't let the food go bad!

Here's a handy guide for how long Thanksgiving leftovers are safe to eat