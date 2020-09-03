School's out for spring break in Duval County March 9 through 13, with St. Johns students getting a break March 16 through 20.

We're On Your Side with a list of steals and deals for students to enjoy the break from their studies without leaving the First Coast.

Steals (free activities):

Ikea is celebrating spring with in-store workshops and activities the whole family can enjoy. Those include plate and cushion cover decorating, paint-your-own frame and watering can, craft bracelets, spin art and a scavenger hunt throughout the store. Registration is required for some of the activities.

Children from toddlers to teens can take advantage of free activities at the Jacksonville Public Library locations across Duval County. From art and history to Lego brick-building and stuffed animal taxidermy, there is truly something for all interests. Kids age 5 to 12 can cap off the week with a screening of "Detective Pikachu" Friday, March 13, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library downtown.

For budding geologists, the Jacksonville Gem and Mineral Society is holding its 32nd annual Gem & Mineral Show March 13 through 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. Children 12 and under are free, and tickets are $5 per day for adults or $8 for all three days.

Art lovers and anyone who loves to support locally made products can check out the Jax Beach Art Walk March 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. The event featuring live music and discounts at participating businesses takes place in front of businesses along 1st St from Beach Boulevard N to 5th Avenue N.

The City of Jacksonville and JaxParks are offering free camps for children age 6 to 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 through 13 at seven locations across the county. You can find the locations, addresses and phone number for each site here. Activities include fitness, sports, arts and crafts, games and a "Big Spring Play Day" to cap off the week.

Deals (discounted activities):

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is also offering camps for spring break at the Ketterlinus Gymnasium March 16 through 20. Kids in kindergarten through eighth grade can enjoy games, hands-on activities and a field trip to downtown St. Augustine for $50 per child. You can register here. There will also be a middle school Exploration Camp at the Ketterlinus Gymnasium March 16 through 20. Campers will have field trips each day and enjoy kayaking, fishing, beach cleanups, water quality testing and more. The cost for this camp is $200 per child. You can register here.

Jacksonville Ice is offering aditiona public skating sessions through March 22. The rink will be open for skating from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, along with Family Fun BOGO night Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m., where guests can buy one admission ticket and get the second free. The rink will also be open Friday from 7 to 10 p.m.; Saturday sessions from noon to 4, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3.

Can't make it to TPC Sawgrass for The Players, but Topgolf is hosting a Spring Academy, three days of lessons on putting, full swing technique, rules and etiquette. The venue also offers Spring Leagues for rookie, intermediate and advanced golfers. And there's something new for families to enjoy: a mini golf course course with a Topgolf spin. Registration is required for the Spring Academy and Spring Leagues.

If your children are animal lovers, the Jacksonville Humane Society is holding a Spring Break Camp for grades kindergarten through eighth grade March 18 through 20 (an earlier session March 11 through 13 is currently sold out). Campers will interact with dogs and cats, help socialize kittens and learn how to help pets at home and in the community. They can attend one day for $70 or all three for $185.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, Sweet Pete's is offering half off deals for its candy-making classes during March. Kids can make taffy, gummy candies, chocolate bars and lollipops on different days of the week with code SPRINGBREAK. You can register here.

If you're heading to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, don't miss the newest exhibit: Dinosauria! The interactive, animatronic-filled trail of beasts is sure to thrill the little ones and awaken adults' inner child.

Adventure Landing's Jacksonville Beach location is offering spring break specials through March 29. You can get unlimited mini golf, go-karts and laser tag for $25.99 per person. Through March 15, water park admission is $22.99.

Nassau, Flagler and Putnam counties all observe spring break March 16 through 20. Clay County breaks March 24 through 27, and Baker and Bradford counties take their spring holidays April 13 through 17.

All local Georgia counties take their spring break April 6 through 10.