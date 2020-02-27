JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents looking for ways to keep students occupied over spring break in Duval County can take advantage of free camps offered by the city and JaxParks.

The camps are for children age 6 to 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9-13 at seven locations across the county. Activities include fitness, sports, arts and crafts, games and a "Big Spring Play Day" to cap off the week.

Here are the locations, addresses and phone numbers:

Balis Center: 1513 Lasalle St. - 904-306-2148

Cuba Hunter Center: 3620 Bedford Rd. - 904-858-1366

Emmett Reed Center: 1093 W. 6th St. - 904-630-0958

Henry T. Jones Center: 3856 Grant Rd. - 904-399-0615

Robert F. Kennedy Center: 1133 Iona St. - 904-630-0933

Legends Center: 5130 Soutel Dr. - 904-630-2489

Mary Lena Gibbs Center: 6974 Wilson Blvd. - 904-573-3153

Enrollment is open now. If you want to enroll your child, contact the community center you are interested in to reserve your space.