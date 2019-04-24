JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Child advocate groups gathered Wednesday to discuss child abuse and prevention at the University of North Florida. This year marks the 26th year that the conference was held by the Exchange Club Family Center in Jacksonville.

Since 1991 the group has worked with families to give them tools to stay a healthy and happy family unit.

“Our goal is to reach families before there is a crisis. Before DCF has to knock on their door,” says Executive Director Barbara Alexander. “Our goal is to keep as many children as possible in the home and out of the foster care system, which is pretty overwhelmed. “

When asked about signs of abuse, Alexander says that when in doubt, you should make a call to the professionals and let them handle the situation.

The keynote speaker was Matthew Sandusky. He’s the adoptive son of former Penn State Assistant Coach, Jerry Sandusky.

Earlier this year, Jerry Sandusky lost a bid for a new trial but a Pennsylvania appeals court ordered him to be resentenced for a 45-count child molestation conviction.



Abused by his adoptive father between the ages of eight and 17, Matthew Sandusky has turned his traumatic personal experience into a mechanism to prevent childhood sexual abuse and help other survivors heal.

“Child sexual victimization is the number one health epidemic that we face as a nation, which makes it the number one thing that we need to talk about, but it also is the number one things that we don’t talk about,” Matthew Sandusky said.

He is the Founder and Executive Director of Peaceful Hearts Foundation, which works to raise awareness about child victims and works with advocates.

“There’s a lot of reasons why we don’t talk about it," he said. "Especially if we look at the victim’s side, yes, it’s societal stigmas, it’s [an] embarrassment, it’s all those things."

Through his work, Matthew Sandusky has moved from victim to survivor.

"I think it’s also important for people to understand that not only the child is groomed by the perpetrator, but families are also groomed by the perpetrator as well as communities," he said.

So how can we prevent this kind of abuse in the future?

“Ultimately, we all just need to pay attention, " Matthew Sandusky said. "We need to educate ourselves as to how these perpetrators operate, what that looks like. And we really need to understand that while we teach “stranger danger” and we all understand what that means in society, you know that’s not really where a lot of these perpetrators are. 93 percent of the time, a child is being perpetrated against by someone they know, love, care about, someone who is already in their lives, someone who is not a stranger to that child or to the family members."

But his message that he tries to spread is clear. “It’s for survivors to know that they’re not alone that this is happening to a lot of us, and that we are here to support you," he said. "You are worthy of love. It wasn’t your fault and healing does happen.”