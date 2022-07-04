Family, friends celebrate the life of Adam Amoia. He would've turned 38 Thursday

Amoia was shot multiple times at near the Dos Gatos cocktail lounge

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Adam '12' Amoia would've turned 38 on April 7. It will soon be a year since he was shot and killed near a cocktail lounge.

His family and friends celebrated his life and legacy at Georgie's Diner on Thursday night, a night about Adam. His favorite foods and dozens of pictures were displayed on a table.

To Leonard Amoia, Adam's sibling, he was more than a big brother.

"[Adam is] My best friend and my father growing up," Adam said. "He wore a lot of hats."

There isn't a day Leonard doesn't think of his beloved brother. He keeps Adam's memory alive by wearing his gold chain and bracelet. Adam's family described him as a: hard worker, an optimistic person and like a big brother - he was the leader in the house.

"Man, what I would give for him to just yell at me and tell me I'm doing this wrong," Leonard smiled. "I miss those moments."

After the party, visitors marched from the diner to the bar while holding a rose and a picture of Adam. Leonard holds onto hope that one day, his big brother will get justice.

"I don't want anyone to have to go through what we're going through. I don't want anyone to wake up their mother and call their brothers at three in the morning and let them know they're brother had been shot," Leonard explained. "I don't want anyone to have to tip toe through out their life because everything they see is a reminder of what they lost."

Despite the heartache, the comfort from family and friends keeps Leonard going. He said he can hear his brother's voice telling him, "you gotta be strong."