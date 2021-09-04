Black-owned, all-women's fitness center hosting grand opening Saturday in Springfield

Springfield Nutrition, a one-stop-shop for nutrition, meal prep and fitness, is opening at 1501 N. Main Street, with a grand opening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A first-of-its-kind, Black-owned, all-women's fitness facility in Springfield is hosting its grand opening Saturday.

First Coast News first introduced you to Ryan McGriff in February. He's a personal trainer who has worked with professional and college athletes and never thought he would be exclusively helping women to reach their fitness goals.

That's until his mother, JoAnn, died at the age of 51, after living an unhealthy lifestyle.

“My mom had heart issues, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, so not a really active lifestyle,” McGriff told First Coast News in January. “Didn't eat really healthy at all. So I wanted to make sure that I could help as many women out as possible.”

McGriff said a few days after his mother's funeral, he felt called to start training all women, and dedicate the business to his mother. He went from working with college football players, NFL players, Orlando Magic players and others to helping make sure women in Jacksonville are healthy and fit.

Now, Springfield Nutrition, a one-stop-shop for nutrition, meal prepping and fitness, is opening at 1501 North Main Street. The grand opening is set to take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a joint venture between McGriff and his wife, Chrystina.

There will be face painting, raffles, nutrition shakes, energizing teas, a DJ and more at the event.