COVID-19 vaccine 'light at the end of the tunnel' for those with pre-existing health conditions

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order allowing those with pre-existing medical conditions to get the vaccine with approval from their doctor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There have been many dark days for families along the First Coast last year: A COVID-19 diagnosis, or even worse, a death.

Lisa Nejjar is hoping personally that bad news does not come knocking.

“We need to vaccinate people as quickly as possible," Nejjar said.

She has an autoimmune disease and has signed up to get the vaccine thanks to an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Nejaar is not alone. All three of her kids have an autoimmune disease.

“There’s lots, even teenagers, sitting at home with asthma and diabetes with a multitude of pre-existing conditions," Nejjar said. "Even though they are young, that pre-existing condition right there might make them more at risk than a 45 year-old with no pre-existing condition."

She and her kids are trying to stay healthy. Nejjar's mom tested positive for COVID-19 last year and she and was only able to see her through the window of her room. Her mom is down 60 pounds and unable to walk.

However, Nejaar hopes the vaccine provides comfort to families who are looking to a brighter 2021.