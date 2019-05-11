JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Make a dress out of feathers and crepe paper. That was the challenge given to students in the Fashion Academy at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County.

This week their works of art will be put on display at the Jacksonville Fair.

Students are creating this dress out of only crepe paper and feathers.

"This project is an excellent opportunity to experience the demands of a fashion designer with the added challenge of working with unconventional materials," said Rebekah Marsh, teacher of Career Technology Education in Fashion. "Students are able to put into perspective the time, patience and skill that it takes to design and create an elaborate garment. They are pushed to be innovative, collaborative, time savvy and resourceful."

Each year Jacksonville designer Linda Cunningham gives the students a unique challenge. Last year they used cupcake liners to create gowns.

In 2018 students made dresses out of cupcake liners.

"The designs are meant to be couture so students have to plan wisely in order to execute elaborate designs, in a short period of time," Marsh said. "Students took several days to sketch out ideas, play with color concepts, and test out manipulation techniques, all before they begin the initial drafting of the garment."

Each group was required to use both of the materials using only a sewing machine or hand sewing. They were not allowed to use glue.

Students created this dress out of only crepe paper and feathers.

"Some challenges that students had to overcome was the materials themselves," Marsh said. "We have sewn with fabric many times, we have made our own patterns and draped on dress forms but we do not often sew with paper. Crepe paper is very delicate and sheer, students had to find ways to add strength to crepe paper while maintaining the integrity of the structure of the design."

Their time consuming, tedious work turned into one-of-a-kind designs that will be on display in the Agriculture Building at the Jacksonville Fair.

"Overall this experience requires students to interact with someone in the industry and get direct feedback from them," she says. "They are faced with challenges and deadlines which they must overcome, they are pushed to explore their creative capabilities and overall sewing competencies that they have been gaining over the last four years."

The fair runs November 7 to 17. You can vote on your favorite dress.