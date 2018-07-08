ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. -- It started out as a way to remember her grandmother, but now, 17-year-old Brookie Brown is taking her love of cooking and turning it into a fundraiser for The DONNA Foundation.

It's called "Recipes to Celebrate THE FINISH Cookbook." Brown says she started cooking her grandmother's recipes with her mom.

"She died of breast cancer and I was never able to meet her. But, by learning to cook from my mom, who learned to cook from my grandmother, it was really a way to connect with her," Brown said.

All of the recipes in the book are from breast cancer survivors or family members of survivors.

"It was just so awesome to call these people and tell them this crazy idea that I didn't really know if it would go off or not and everybody was just so positive about it and were so ready to contribute," she said.

One of those recipes comes from Aria Maslow and her mom Ellen Wiss. Wiss is a breast cancer survivor. Maslow was diagnosed last year at 29 years old.

"I was giving myself self-exams and I felt something," Maslow said. "I found out it was Stage 2 and I would need chemotherapy, surgery, and now radiation."

She says Brookie's cookbook is a reminder that there are people out there, young people, who are wanting to help in finishing breast cancer.

Donna Deegan shared more than a dozen family recipes, like Uncle Larry's Pain in the Arse Beans.

All of the proceeds go to The DONNA Foundation. Half goes to research for Dr. Edith Perez and her triple negative vaccine. The other half goes to the women and men who need financial help.

If you would like to purchase a cookbook, you can email Brookie's mom, Valerie, at valerie@breastcancermarathon.com.

