Collapse of South Florida condo puts spotlight on inspections of buildings along the First Coast

Florida does not mandate annual structural inspections of completed buildings.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers Condominium in Surfside, Florida should be an eye-opener for local and state building codes, according to Scott Kelly.

"We are on the oceanfront," Kelly told First Coast News. "We face the same marine environment. We face the same kind of challenges."

He's the board president of Ocean 14 condominiums in Jacksonville Beach.

The 16-floor, 124-unit building is currently undergoing repairs and Kelly says that work is under the watchful eye of engineers.

"We went from a simple little water ceiling project to now a fairly complex concrete renovation and restoration project," he explained.

First Coast News found once those repairs are made, Florida's law does not mandate annual structural inspections. Jacksonville Beach doesn't require them either.

Of the four condos built before 1982 in Jacksonville Beach, none of the buildings were able to give the fire marshal its most recent structural engineering reports, but we were told they were planning to have an engineering study performed.

"You have no control over what other people do, how responsible they are," said Steve Claytor.

Claytor is the founder of the North Florida Survival School and doesn't recommend living in a high rise. He suggests requesting copies of inspections before moving in.

"You want to make sure you are in a place that has regular inspections and they are up to date," Claytor explained. "That's probably one of the biggest things you can do that's within your control."

While the state doesn't have a re-certification process for aging infrastructure, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties enacted their own policies for buildings 40 years old and older, but Kelly says those reviews should be done sooner.