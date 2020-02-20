In the wake of his passing, former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold is being remembered Thursday for his love for this city and for his compassion.

Godbold died last month, he was 85.

A public celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. First Coast News will begin streaming arrivals earlier.

The program reportedly reflects Godbold's wishes, featuring a combined choir, a performance by the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus and shared memories and commemorations by Former Mayors John Peyton and John Delaney.

This public event is organized by Godbold’s family and a committee of friends. It will be funded by private donations.

The event is free and open to anyone. Doors to the convention center open at 8:15 a.m. for final respects and doors to Exhibition Halls A and B for the ceremony open at 8:30 a.m.

Seating is first-come, first-served and there are no tickets required. The event is expected to last an hour and a half.

RELATED: Close friends look back at the life, legacy of former Jacksonville mayor Jake Godbold

WATCH LIVE:

Godbold is credited with programs, projects and policies that transformed Jacksonville into the city it is today. His administration’s impact can be seen throughout downtown and the city and his team’s creation of Colt Fever is seen as the impetus to Jacksonville becoming an NFL city.

Godbold family and friends have set up a memorial fund in honor of Jake at Hubbard House. To donate any amount in his name to this unrestricted fund, click here.

RELATED: Life, legacy of former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold to be honored during public ceremony

RELATED: Remembering former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold