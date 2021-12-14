Celebrated Jacksonville physician Dr. Richard Stephen Lucie dies at 72 after battle with cancer

He developed and led the Jacksonville Jaguars' sports medicine program.

Founding partner of the Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute and the first Jacksonville Jaguars team physician, Dr. Richard Stephen Lucie, has died at the age of 72.

His passing comes after a battle with cancer, according to an obituary published by the Florida Times-Union.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Lucie was proud of his involvement in establishing the Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program, a nationally renowned high school athletics program that promotes safe standards and proper training to prevent and treat injuries.

He also developed and led the Jacksonville Jaguars' sports medicine program.

Until May of this year, he was the president of the Florida Orthopaedic Society, on the Board of Counselors for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and on the Board of Delegates for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports.

A funeral service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida.