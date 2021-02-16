Catch-22: COVID-19 to blame for decrease in homeless count in Putnam Co. and drop in federal funding

According to statistics, 96 people were counted as homeless in 2021, a decrease from 178 in 2020.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A decrease in the count of homeless people in Putnam County may not been seen as a positive for homeless advocates who say the official count is under-reported because of COVID-19.

Lori Shaw, of the Putnam County Homeless Coalition, said 96 people were officially categorized as living on the streets in 2021, which is a drop from the 178 who were counted last year.

Shaw believes the decrease may be because more homeless people are going deeper into the woods so they are not counted or some may have been taken in by family members during the state's shutdown last year.

That decrease also means less federal funding for the agency because the money is tied to the official homeless count.

"Sounds horrible, but if we increase those numbers, we show that we do have a need," Shaw explained. "So, more money comes this way and more programs will be created."

There is currently one funding source for the Putnam County Homeless Coalition, according to Shaw. Catholic Charities provides some resources, but Shaw said the non-profit also services St. Augustine in St. Johns County.

She also said there are few housing options in Putnam County so available beds are hard to come by.

Data from the North Central Florida Alliance shows there are great needs to help find jobs and permanent housing to hundreds of individuals and families.

If you would like to help the Putnam County Homeless Coalition, you can make a donation to: