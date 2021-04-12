Camp No Limits: Free virtual camp this weekend for children with limb loss, their families

Camp No Limits is hosting a free virtual camp to help empower children with limb loss and support their families.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More than two million people in the United States are living with limb loss. April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month. Children born without a limb and amputees face unique challenges that not only affect them but their whole family.

This weekend, Camp No Limits is hosting a free virtual camp for children and their families. Organizers say it is a judgment-free zone where children can connect with their peers and receive physical and occupational therapy to help them develop independent lifestyles.

"They also work on what they call life hacks. So how to put up your hair, how to tie your shoes with one hand, how to pour a gallon of milk into a cup without spilling it." Courtney Eldridge, a St. Johns County physical therapist, said. "We try to get the kids moving, get them active, work on exercises that strengthen the muscles that they need to walk appropriately, and also stretch out muscles that can be tight because of wearing a prosthetic."

The camp started in 2004 with just a few families. It has now grown to more than 10 locations reaching hundreds of families. During the pandemic, it has gone virtual, and people from around the world have attended.

"It's not just for the camper themselves. It's for the whole family. The parents have a parent support group at night after the kids go to bed where they can stay up and talk to other parents about challenges that they face as a family," Eldridge said.

Founder and Executive Director of Camp No Limits, Mary Leighton, says siblings are invited too.

"So anyone within the limb loss community, and their families, so even if they have young campers, really young, the parents can still join," Leighton said. "So even if your child is really young, you can come on and meet some mentors and people. The way we've designed it now is you don't have to be at the virtual camp all weekend. You can come in for certain events if you want."

The goal is education and empowerment.

"It's this immediate sigh of relief from the kids of like, I'm not alone, and I can do this," Eldridge said. "Then there's also that growth over the weekend of, hey, I wasn't able to put my hair up before and somebody showed me how they do it. All of a sudden, everything just clicked. Now I'm putting my hair in a ponytail all by myself without mom having to do it, which is really a big deal for a lot of these kids."

To sign up for the virtual camp, you can register online.

"The bottom line is being able to be together and building that community, knowing you're not alone and seeing somebody else who's in similar situations. As occupational therapists, our goal is to teach and educate them to be as independent as they can and participate in life however they can," Leighton said. "Just empowering them to know the possibilities are endless if they want to do something."