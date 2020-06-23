x
Judge: California can't require cancer label for Roundup weed killer

The judge says the "great weight of evidence" indicates it isn't a known carcinogen.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A federal judge says California can't require a cancer warning label on the weed killer Roundup. 

The San Francisco Chronicle says a judge in Sacramento issued a permanent injunction Monday barring the label requirement. 

California wanted the label because Roundup, the world's most widely used weed killer, contains glyphosate, which an international agency said was a probable cause of cancer. 

But the judge says the Environmental Protection Agency and others have found no connection to cancer. 

He says the "great weight of evidence" indicates it isn't a known carcinogen.

