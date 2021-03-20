First Coast business owners see another year of cancelled proms, delayed weddings

Angela Murtagh of Angela's of Palatka has not ordered one tux this year for prom. She would normally outfit 140 students.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Canceling prom may not only be a bummer for students, but also for the business owners like Angela Murtagh who owns the only formal wear store in Putnam County.

“So far, I have not booked one tux for prom,” she said.

For the second straight year, she isn’t seeing any dress and tux fittings. Normally in a good year, 140 teenagers would be trying on her inventory – and it’s not just prom.

“They are holding back June, July, August, September,” Murtagh said of wedding delays.

Wedding planning has also taken a hit. While some couples have delayed their big day to later this year, Murtagh says some aren’t even considering it until much later.

“They are pushing them out to 2022, 2023. They are not even looking at this year,” she told First Coast News.

She hopes as more people get vaccinated, those cancellations or delays will result in re-bookings. For that to happen, she’s asking her customers to wear masks. She’s lost eight friends and family members to COVID-19, including an aunt and uncle recently.