CLEVELAND — The body of the Ashtabula County soldier who died following a training accident in Georgia is coming back home to Northeast Ohio.

U.S. Army Cpl. Thomas Cole Walker, 22, was killed when the armored vehicle he was riding in rolled off a bridge and sunk into a stream on Oct. 20 at Fort Stewart. Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins of Gainesville, Florida and Pfc. Antonio Garcia of Peoria, Arizona also lost their lives.

RELATED: Conneaut man among three soldiers killed in training accident at Georgia's Fort Stewart

Walker's body arrived at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Tuesday evening before returning home to Conneaut and the Marcy Funeral Home via procession via State Routes 90 and 7 and then east to Main Street. Residents were asked to line the streets around 10 p.m.

3News saw the procession leaving Hopkins Airport and the I-X Center. You can watch in the player below:

Calling hours for Walker will take place this Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. and Saturday from Noon-2 p.m. at New Leaf United Methodist Church on Gateway Avenue. A funeral service at the church will immediately follow on Saturday.

RELATED: Funeral arrangements announced for Conneaut soldier who died in Georgia training accident

Following Walker's death, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all flags across Ashtabula County and the Statehouse lowered to half-staff. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives (including Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce, whose district represents Conneaut) also held a moment of silence last Wednesday in honor of those lost.

RELATED: Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered in Ashtabula County to honor Conneaut soldier killed in Georgia training accident