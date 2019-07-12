Donations are needed to replenish the blood and platelet supply at OneBlood after they rushed to the aid of victims from the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

According to a press release, OneBlood said the immediate blood needs of victims were met by rushing additional blood to the area hospitals treating the wounded.

OneBlood is now asking all eligible donors to visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive to replenish the blood supply. Donors who are 16 years or older who weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate.

Appointments can be made online via their website or donors can visit their local mobile drive or donor center.

Click here to find a location near you.