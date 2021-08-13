'Being pressured to do that I just think is wrong': UNF nursing student told COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory before starting clinicals

Kaitlyn Hevner says she was told she had to get the vaccine or she could risk ending her education.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Becoming a nurse is a career and personal goal for Kaitlyn Hevner. However, a recent setback could prevent that from happening.

"I have concerns and I am worried for our community," she told First Coast News.

Hevner is set to graduate from the University of North Florida in December, but she was told in order to begin her clinicals, she would need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Citing religious reasons, that's not something she plans to do. "I would never expect anyone to be forced to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. I believe that people should have the right to choose what's best for their body," Hevner explained.

In email exchanges with the nursing faculty, Hevner was told the university's hospital partners, "Don't accept religious exemptions for students" and forgoing getting the vaccine, "Will not allow you to progress in the program."

Hevner has until next Tuesday to update her medical records, including vaccination status. "Being pressured to do that I just think is wrong," she said.

She's spoken with a lawyer, who is working on an official religious exemption.

Hevner knows at least two other students who are also asking for that exemption and believes it should be her choice.

"This is for everyone's right to choose and everybody's right to stand up for God, and religion and freedom," she said.

In a statement about vaccination requirements, a UNF spokesperson told First Coast News: