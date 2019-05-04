Gear up mamas!

The Jacksonville Public Library is hosting an event this weekend for women that are expecting, new parents and caregivers.

UF Health and Grow Family and also helping organize this celebration for mama and baby at the Jacksonville Main Library located at 303 N Laura Street from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organizations know that being a parent is fun, but hard work. The event hopes to make parenting easier by bringing experts together to share valuable tips you need for children from birth to age two.



Schedule of events:



Little Miracles Program - UF Health Jacksonville

- Learn about important sleep safety.



Angel Kids Pediatrics

- Learn how to care for your new arrival and all about lactation.



Baby-Sign-A-Long

-Explore sign language for infants and toddlers.



Children’s Home Society/Early Head Start

- Gather early learning information, for families of children from birth to age 3.



Grow Family

- Enjoy a yoga demonstration. Learn about the benefits of prenatal and family yoga.

Click here to find out more about this event.