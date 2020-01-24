A Jacksonville woman is heartbroken after she says her beloved puppy, Bruno, was shipped to another city after being lost for a few days.

Meshia Terrell says that she left her puppy in the care of a friend when he ran away.

That's when Meshia said she panicked. She quickly began calling around to local shelters to see if her puppy had been dropped off, despite him having a chip.

When she called Animal Care and Protective Services, they confirmed that Bruno had been dropped off Tuesday but they no longer had him. He had been shipped to Gainesville to an organization called Faithful Friends Pet Rescue and Rehoming.

Terrell was devastated.

She says tried reaching out to the organization multiple times but initially had had no luck getting in touch with anyone.

Terrell says that she saw that the organization is hosting an adoption event at a Petsmart in Gainesville on Saturday and that she has no other option but to drive there Friday afternoon to try to find her Bruno before he gets adopted.

Faithful Friends Pet Rescue and Rehoming responded to First Coast News and said they have been in contact with the owner and are handling the situation internally.

This is a developing story.

First Coast News has reached out to Animal Care and Protective Services for a statement and have not heard back.