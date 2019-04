OCEARCH is tracking a female shark measuring at 12 feet 9 inches off the coast of St. Augustine Beach Wednesday afternoon.

"Caroline" was first tagged on Feb. 26 in Hilton Head, South Caroline, according to the OCEARCH tracker.

According to OCEARCH, Caroline is a sub-adult, which means that she is not a full-fledged adult yet, and she already weighs a whopping 1,348 pounds.

Click here to follow Caroline's travels.

OCEARCH