Live Cam | Nesting Canada geese take over First Coast News parking lot

One day they weren't there. And one day they were. Now they won't leave, and heaven help anyone who tries to approach these parents-to-be.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the many joys of life on the First Coast is the wildlife. Living in harmony with nature. What a beautiful way to live; at one with nature.

And then it literally comes to live with you.

That's what's happening at First Coast News. Right here in the parking. Near the front door.

Although these two parents-to-be are far from a welcoming committee.

As mom sits upon her eggs near some shrubbery, dad looks on taking strong offense to anyone who attempts to approach. This guy will chase a car if it gets too close.

They're downright nasty.

Try if you will to take a closer gander (*pun intended), they're coming for you, wings outstretched, mouth wide open with a quick waddle that let's you know they're not making a threat, but a promise.

Our team put some orange cones around them for their safety, and ours. We also put a live camera so we, and you, can safely watch nature take its course.