VIDEO: Meerkats open Christmas gifts

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa has completed his trip around the globe this year, bringing goodies to all the good boys and girls, and even furry friends, too.

That includes the four meerkats at the Indianapolis Zoo, who opened gifts of Christmas Day. They got exactly what they wanted: crunchy crickets and juicy mealworms.

The zoo was closed on Christmas Day, but has been open for most of the season, with visitors being able to see the Christmas at the Zoo lights displays.