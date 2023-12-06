CRIKEY! That's a CROCODILE! At 2am Sunday, June 11, 2023 wildlife officials received a call from a homeowner in Plantation Key at Mile Marker 90 about a MASSIVE 10ft american crocodile in their pool. Pesky Critters Wildlife Control trappers were dispatched to fulfill their role as FWC Crocodile Agents. Expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the crocodile, even after it's massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck. He and assistant trapper Jeff Peterla heaved it onto the deck where a Monroe county officer ( MCSO - Florida Keys ) then assisted them with moving it to a safe location for release. Footage shows Todd Hardwick removing it's restraints once relocated and gently but safely encouraging it back into it's habitat. Crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida, and endangered everywhere else in the United States. Tips For Safely Coexisting With Crocodiles: -Keep a safe distance if you see a crocodile. Be aware that crocodiles often will bask with an open mouth to regulate their body temperature, and there’s no cause for concern if you see this behavior. -Swim only in designated swimming areas and only during daylight hours. Crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn. -Keep pets on a leash and away from the water, even designated swimming areas, because they can resemble the crocodile’s natural prey. -Pet owners who live on the water where American crocodiles may occur should consider erecting fencing on their property that effectively places a barrier between their pets and crocodiles. -Never feed crocodiles – it is illegal and dangerous. When fed, they can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food. -Dispose of fish scraps in designated waste containers because discarding scraps in the water may attract them. Also, avoid feeding other aquatic animals such as ducks because that also can attract crocodiles. So how can you identify a crocodile? -Grayish green on its back -If present, dark stripes on tail and body -Fourth tooth on lower jaw exposed when mouth is closed -Narrow tapered snout (v shape) If you're concerned about a crocodile, call 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-GATOR). FWC staff will offer educational information about safely living with crocodiles. If warranted, a site visit may be done to evaluate the location and behavior and determine a course of action.