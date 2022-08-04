Report: 91 cats, 5 dogs and 1 bird dead after Jacksonville house fire

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to any humans.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned that almost 100 pets died during a house fire in the San Souci area last week, according to The City of Jacksonville.

The fire happened in the 2400 block of Provost Road on Friday, around 12:49 p.m. The fire was declared under control shortly after, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Jacksonville's Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) also responded to the fire and reported that 91 cats, five dogs and one bird died inside the home.

Reports indicate that ACPS received two animal cruelty related complaints in the past regarding the home, however, the reports indicate that each time an officer visited the home the cats seemed healthy.

ASPS also made contact with a veterinarian that the homeowners reportedly used to take care of their animals, who confirmed that most of the animals were fixed and that the issue wasn’t about mistreatment of the animals, but rather the hoarding of them.

“.. they always do everything I recommend,” said one of the veterinarians to ACPS, according to the complaint report. “They get all the animals required vet care….they will find sick animals and bring them in for treatment. That’s not the issue. Collecting them is the issue, not inadequate care. That they get most of the cats fixed at the Humane Society. They just don’t when to say no. They will provide any treatment I recommend, though. They just hoard them.”

The City of Jacksonville says there are no restrictions on the number of pets that can be housed at one residence, provided they are sterilized (spayed/neutered).

JFRD says no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to any humans.

The Red Cross is helping the couple who lived in the home.