FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A leading marine science laboratory on the First Coast is working in cramped spaces.

The Whitney Marine Lab, associated with the University of Florida, has big multi-million dollar plans to expand.

“Right now it's still touch and go with this turtle,” Cat Eastman said.

Eastman runs the Sea Turtle Hospital, part of the UF Whitney Marine Lab, just over the St. Johns County line in Flagler County.

“Our hospital focuses on these green sea turtle that have the fibropapilloma which are these tumors growing all over them,” she explained.

Those tumors are a mystery disease appearing in sea turtles. Eastman said all of their patients have those tumors as well as other illnesses or injuries.

However, workspace is limited there.

"It's tiny. we're always busting at the seams," Eastman said.

"So here's a bucket full of ctenophores," Dr. Mark Q. Martindale pointed to a bucket of water with clear looking creatures in it. "They're hard to see. They're similar to jellyfish."

Martindale runs the Whitney Marine Lab, and he studies these creatures that -- if cut into several pieces -- can still regenerate perfect adult animals. Figuring out how they do that could lead to a biomedical benefit.

"If we could institute wound healing and the ability to replace missing parts in human beings, I think that would be a big advantage to bio-medicine," he said.

This is just some of the research being done in the outdated space at the Whitney Lab. The lab and UF now plan to build a $24 million building to house the sea turtle hospital and updated laboratories. Scientists would be able to study biomedical marine research and climate change.

"We really are cramped with the lab setting we have," Martindale said. "It's very hard to attract world-class scientists and students from around the country to a dilapidated facility."