Incredibly rare, endangered right whale newborns spotted near First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two critically endangered North-Atlantic right whale calves were spotted near the First Coast this month.
The National Marine Fisheries Service SE (NOAA) tweeted out two photos of the calves, one of which was spotted in Cumberland Island and the other in Vilano.
"We have a first-time mom," tweeted the organization Monday. "The first live right whale calf of the season was spotted by biologists with @CMAquarium off Cumberland Island...Mom is known right whale ‘Chiminea.' Chiminea is at least 13-years-old and this is her first known calf."
The second whale calf was spotted in Vilano swimming with a pod of bottlenose dolphins, according to a tweet from NOAA.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, the North-Atlantic right whale is one of the most endangered of all large whales due to a long history of human exploitation.
It's now mostly found along the Atlantic Coast, where the animal is threatened by entanglement in fishing and shipping activity.