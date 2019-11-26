A mother manatee and her calf were rescued after being found in a golf course pond in St. Simons Monday morning, according to The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

They were both carried in with the high tide and officials say they couldn’t get out.

The Brunswick News reports that the animals were found in the pond on the Sea Palms golf course’s 17th hole after being encircled in a net.

The outlet reports the mother and daughter manatee squeezed their way through a pipe that was about 15-feet long. The mother weighed between 700 and 1,000 pounds and the calf was about 4 feet (more from Brunswick News).

A representative with the zoo tells First Coast News that both animals were rescued from the pond and taken to the zoo.

The calf died during the trip, according to the zoo. The mother is currently in very bad condition due to the cold stress.

Another manatee washed up at Huguenot Park Monday and died on the beach due to cold stress. It has since been removed from the beach.

Manatees can't tolerate temperatures below 68-degrees Fahrenheit for extended periods of time, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

