ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park shared some sad news on its Facebook page: the death of a Komodo dragon named Tujah.

The zoo posted a photo of Tujah, saying Reptile Keepers noticed something wasn't right with his behavior, so he was taken to the University of Florida's Zoo Veterinarians, where he died of heart failure. It was unrelated to the coronavirus, the Alligator Farm said.

"We want to only talk about the good things happening at our zoo, but sometimes we need to share the sad news," the zoo said in its Facebook post. "We are devastated at the loss of our large male Komodo dragon, Tujah."

The post goes on to say "Tujah was an amazing Komodo Dragon and he will be greatly missed. 💔"

