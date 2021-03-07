Aw! Baby giraffes at Jacksonville zoo can't get enough of each other

In recent months the zoo has welcomed a western lowland gorilla, yellow-backed duiker, Angolan colobus monkey and many more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What's it called when two giraffes run into each other? A giraffic jam!

All puns aside, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was proud to welcome a second giraffe calf on July 21. The calf was born to first-time mom Figie.

The zoo says at one day old, she weighed 164 pounds and was 6-feet and 1.5 inches tall. For now, she will be on exhibit every other day, weather permitting.

This is the 45th giraffe calf born in the Zoo’s history.

Earlier in July, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens welcomed its first 44th calf, born to 13-year-old Luna.

It's possible the two giraffe calves, boy and girl, will double their height in less than one year. Just look at these two getting along!

Giraffes are the tallest animals in the world and can reach up to 18 feet in height and up to 4,000 pounds in weight. Their gestation period is approximately 15 months.

The giraffes are just one of many births celebrated this year.