SJCFR firefighters rescue duckling safely, reunite with mother in St. Johns County

SJCFR assisted a duckling that fell into a storm drain in a residential area in Elkton Wednesday afternoon.
Credit: St. Johns County Fire Rescue
Baby duck rescued safely from storm drain in St. Johns County

ELKTON, Fla. — A duckling was happily reunited with its mother Wednesday after being rescued from a storm drain in a residential area in St. Johns County.

Firefighters from the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Station 14, received a call Wednesday afternoon from a neighbor in the 400 block of New England Drive. Upon first responder's arrival, the neighbor told them that the duckling had fallen into a storm drain and the mother duck was in distress.

Firefighters located the duckling quickly and were able to remove it, safe and unharmed, to then be reunited with its mother.

